Psychedelics Researchers and Investors Should Focus on Delivering Therapy, Not Drugs

(STAT News) – As discourse around the mental and physiological benefits of psychedelic-based treatment moves more into the mainstream, the popular press and the investment dollars that follow — a $2 billion market in 2020 that is estimated to grow to nearly $11 billion by 2027 — are almost entirely focused on the development and testing of molecules. To be sure, these substances facilitate profound phenomenological experiences. But the difference between a profound drug experience and profound therapy experience has everything to do with context and container — everything surrounding the psychedelic experience to make sure it is beneficial, safe, and integrated into one’s life — not the chemicals themselves. (Read More)