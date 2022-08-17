Medical Error: An Epidemic Compounded by Gag Laws

August 17, 2022

(STAT News) – Covid-19 turned hospitals into battlefields. Wards burst at the seams, caregivers died in the thousands, staff burnout and compassion fatigue spiked as clinicians cared for critically ill patients — many of whom had declined vaccination. To one of us (A.D.), who has worked as a physician during the AIDS epidemic, in Nicaraguan war zones, at Ground Zero on 9/11, and during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Covid-19 has pulsed more fear than those scenarios combined. Dire as it has been, the pandemic brought an unexpected paradigm shift: States, including New York, where we work, suspended malpractice liability. Doctors could say aloud, “I think this treatment hurt my patient” without shame or fear. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Informed Consent, News, Op-Ed

Ad