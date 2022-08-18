Organ Transplantation Is at a Crossroads. Major Reform Is Needed.

(STAT News) – In early August, the Senate Finance Committee held a bipartisan hearing co-chaired by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) revealing that the organ procurement and transplant system in America is badly broken. More than 41,000 transplants were performed in 2021. Yet more than 100,000 people are on the wait list for transplants, and at least 33 of them die each day. Fifty-five years ago, in 1967, at a time when Christiaan Barnard had just performed the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant, the two of us — identical twins — were newly minted officers in the U.S. Public Health Service stationed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md. (Read More)