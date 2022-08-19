Genetic Research Provides New Clarity About the ‘Whys’ of Autism

(STAT News) – Over the past six years, I have worked with a team to build SPARK, a study supported by the Simons Foundation that has assembled the largest sequencing data set in autism to date: 35,000 people with the condition, along with thousands of their parents and siblings. Beyond identifying an increasing number of genes involved in autism, the study is also learning more about the kinds of genetic variants that cause autism in its many forms. The picture that is emerging is one of a heterogenous condition that is different in every person because the genetic factors involved differ in every person. (Read More)