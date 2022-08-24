To Improve Children’s Health in Low-Income Countries, Put Pediatric Surgery On Par with Preventing Malaria or HIV

(STAT News) – The devastation caused by malnutrition, HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in low income countries is well known in the U.S. and other high-income countries, due in part to masterful marketing that has elevated these diseases into the collective consciousness — and convinced many people to open their wallets. But this narrow focus on fundraising and aid limits the public good that comes from investing in child health. In new research, a partnership between the World Pediatric Project, William & Mary, and the University of Ghana found that a broader approach that includes pediatric surgery extends life, prevents disability, and is well worth the attention of philanthropic supporters. (Read More)