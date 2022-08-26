Synthetic Mouse Embryo with Brain and Beating Heart Grown from Stem Cells

(GEN) – Researchers from the University of Cambridge have harnessed mouse stem cells to create model “synthetic” embryos that comprise a brain, a beating heart, and the foundations of all the other organs of the body. The team, led by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, PhD, mimicked natural processes, in the lab,without the use of eggs or sperm, by guiding the three types of stem cells found in early mammalian development to the point where they start interacting. By inducing the expression of a particular set of genes and establishing a unique environment for their interactions, the researchers were able to get the stem cells to “talk” to each other. (Read More)