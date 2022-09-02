Synthetic Mice Embryos Grow Brains and Hearts, Open Doors for Next-Gen Science

(CNET) – Think of an embryo’s beginnings, and an egg, sperm and womb probably come to mind. Now think again. Using mouse stem cells cultured in a petri dish, scientists in the UK and Israel have successfully created a synthetic model of an embryo, which, like the biological kind, developed a brain, a beating heart and an intestinal tract. Stem cells are the body’s raw material, with the potential to become many types of cells. Both mice and human stem cells can do this, though they go about it differently. The researchers hope their embryo model will help future mothers by deepening understanding of why some pregnancies fail early on while others thrive. (Read More)