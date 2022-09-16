How a ‘Living Drug’ Could Treat Autoimmune Disease

(Wired) – In lupus, a type of autoimmune disease, the body’s natural defense system can’t tell the difference between its own cells and foreign ones, so it mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs. The attackers are molecules called autoantibodies, which turn against the body instead of protecting it from invaders, like normal antibodies do. They trigger a cascade of inflammation throughout the body, leading to joint and skin problems, pain, fatigue, and even organ damage. Now, German researchers report that they have harnessed lupus patients’ own cells to treat this disease. The sample size was small, but the results were notable: Five people who received an infusion of supercharged immune cells are now in remission from severe lupus after receiving the experimental treatment. (Read More)