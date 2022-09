4 Out of 5 Pregnancy-Related Deaths in the US Are Preventable, CDC Finds

(CNN) – The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the United States are preventable, according to a new report. For more than 4 out of 5 women who died during pregnancy, during delivery or up to a year postpartum – more than 84% – death could have been avoided with “reasonable changes” by health care providers, the community, the patient or others. (Read More)