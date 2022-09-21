Judge Lifts U.S. Ban on Mexicans Entering Country to Sell Blood Plasma

(ProPublica) – A federal district judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered immigration officials to allow Mexican citizens with visas to sell their blood plasma in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a preliminary injunction overturning a policy announced last year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials that barred Mexican visitors from participating in what had become a multibillion-dollar business along the border. (Read More)