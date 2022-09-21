Termination Is the Safest Course for Some High-Risk Pregnancies. Dobbs Decision Threatens That Care

(STAT News) – Ava was excited about her pregnancy. As her rheumatologists, we were anxious about it. Her death left a newborn without its mother, shattered a family, and may be a harbinger of what’s to come for pregnant people with serious medical conditions. Ava (not her real name) was a 28-year-old Hispanic woman with systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues and organs. She was our patient when Roe v. Wade protected access to abortion. Pregnancy can be a precarious time for women with lupus and other autoimmune diseases. Sometimes the fetus is at risk; sometimes the mother. Terminating the pregnancy can be needed to safeguard the mother’s health. (Read More)