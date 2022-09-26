Multimillion-Dollar Gene Therapies Offer Hope and Huge Cost Concerns

(Axios) – The era of multimillion-dollar gene therapies has arrived, providing a ray of hope to patients with debilitating diseases — but also presenting huge affordability challenges. Why it matters: Though the expected number of patients who’ll likely receive the treatments is relatively low, it’s unclear how small employers, state Medicaid programs, and the rest of the health system will absorb such large costs all at once. (Read More)