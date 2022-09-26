Covid-19 Has Changed the Funeral Business Forever

(Wall Street Journal) – Covid-19 has killed more than one million people in the U.S. As new Covid-19 cases drop, hundreds of people continue to die of the disease each day. The toll has generated a surge in business for funeral homes, along with challenges that morticians said prompted the industry to become more nimble and responsive. Many funeral directors added services including virtual events and outdoor gatherings. Others struggled to retain burned-out or traumatized staff. (Read More)