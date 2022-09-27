Medical Debt Makes the Sick Sicker

(MedPage Today) – Most physicians have sworn an oath to “abstain from whatever is deleterious” to our patients. Yet our medical institutions harm patients daily. They dun them for medical bills they can’t afford, often leaving them unable to pay their rent or mortgage, or buy enough to eat. That accusation isn’t hyperbole, it’s a finding from our analysis — published this month in JAMA Network Open — of Census Bureau surveys on medical indebtedness. We found that more than one in 10 U.S. adults — and nearly one in five households — incurred a medical debt they couldn’t pay. (Read More)