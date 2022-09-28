Some Don’t Evacuate, Despite Repeated Hurricane Warnings, Because They Can’t

(NPR) – Whether it's first responders, people working in animal shelters, those with disabilities or people with a language barrier, the reality is often far more complicated for those who can't easily get up and evacuate to safety. "Evacuation is not as easy as it may seem if you are outside of the evacuation area," said Cara Cuite, an assistant extension specialist in the Department of Human Ecology at Rutgers University.