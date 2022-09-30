China Is Trying to Get People to Have More Babies

(The Economist) – G ive officials in Hebei province points for originality. To encourage locals to have more babies, they recently enlisted a troupe of women to shout at them. While banging pots and a drum they yelled out slogans such as, “Giving birth is an important part of life!” and “The three-child policy is good!” The latter refers to an official scheme which encourages women to have up to three children. The family-planning office behind the performance is of the sort that used to enforce the “one-child policy”, which was adopted in the 1980s and relaxed in 2015. (Read More)