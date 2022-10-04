Dementia Diagnosis Linked to Suicide

(MedPage Today) – Suicide risk was higher in people recently diagnosed with dementia, especially younger patients, a case-control study in England showed. Compared with people who didn’t have dementia, suicides rose in people who received a dementia diagnosis in the past 3 months (adjusted OR 2.47, 95% CI 1.49-4.09), according to Danah Alothman, BMBCh, MPH, of the University of Nottingham in England, and colleagues. For people under age 65, suicide risk within 3 months of diagnosis was 6.69 times (95% CI 1.49-30.12) higher than in patients without dementia, the researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. (Read More)