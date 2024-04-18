Your Brain Waves Are Up for Sale. A New Law Wants to Change That.

(New York Times) – With the advent of consumer neurotechnologies, the data being collected is becoming ever more intimate. One headband serves as a personal meditation coach by monitoring the user’s brain activity. Another purports to help treat anxiety and symptoms of depression. Another reads and interprets brain signals while the user scrolls through dating apps, presumably to provide better matches. (“‘Listen to your heart’ is not enough,” the manufacturer says on its website.)

The companies behind such technologies have access to the records of the users' brain activity — the electrical signals underlying our thoughts, feelings and intentions. On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado signed a bill that, for the first time in the United States, tries to ensure that such data remains truly private.