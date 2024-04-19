Risk of Bird Flu Spreading to Humans Is ‘Enormous Concern’, Says WHO

(The Guardian) – The World Health Organization has raised concerns about the spread of H5N1 bird flu, which has an “extraordinarily high” mortality rate in humans. An outbreak that began in 2020 has led to the deaths or killing of tens of millions of poultry. Most recently, the spread of the virus within several mammal species, including in domestic cattle in the US, has increased the risk of spillover to humans, the WHO said. (Read More)