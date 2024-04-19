Borderlands 3 Community Scores a Big Win for Science

(PC Gamer) – When Borderlands Science was announced back in 2020 I thought it all sounded a little silly. Science? In my Borderlands? It struck me as a lot less likely than Dr. Mayim Bialik seemed to think. But it turns out that I was the silly one all along, because McGill University, the institution leading the project, says the project was in fact a massive success that will “substantially advance our knowledge of the microbiome and improve on the AI programs that will be used to carry out this work in future.” (Read More)