Borderlands 3 Community Scores a Big Win for Science

April 19, 2024

a video game set up

(PC Gamer) – When Borderlands Science was announced back in 2020 I thought it all sounded a little silly. Science? In my Borderlands? It struck me as a lot less likely than Dr. Mayim Bialik seemed to think. But it turns out that I was the silly one all along, because McGill University, the institution leading the project, says the project was in fact a massive success that will “substantially advance our knowledge of the microbiome and improve on the AI programs that will be used to carry out this work in future.” (Read More)

Posted in Emerging Technologies, News, Research Ethics, Synthetic Biology

