SCOTUS Weighs Strict Abortion Ban Against Emergency Care Law
April 23, 2024
(Axios) – The Supreme Court this week will consider whether a federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care overrides Idaho's strict abortion ban. Why it matters: The case justices will hear Wednesday focuses on a key Biden administration effort to preserve abortion access and puts a spotlight on stories of pregnant patients who have been denied abortions in medical emergencies since Roe v. Wade was overturned.