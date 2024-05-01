Chinese Scientist Who Published COVID-19 Virus Sequence Allowed Back in His Lab After Sit-In Protest
(Associated Press) – The first scientist to publish a sequence of the COVID-19 virus in China said he was allowed back into his lab after he spent days locked outside, sitting in protest. Zhang Yongzhen wrote in an online post on Wednesday, just past midnight, that the medical center that hosts his lab had “tentatively agreed” to allow him and his team to return and continue their research for the time being. (Read More)