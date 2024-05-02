Kentucky First State to Decriminalize Medical Errors

(MedPage Today) – Kentucky has become the first state to decriminalize medical errors — a move many medical associations support.

HB 159 was signed by Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on March 26 after passing the state legislature earlier that week. The bill states that “a health care provider providing health services shall be immune from criminal liability for any harm or damages alleged to arise from an act or omission relating to the provision of health services.” It does not apply to “gross negligence or wanton, willful, malicious, or intentional misconduct.” (Read More)