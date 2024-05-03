An AI-Based Second Opinion Service Could Improve Clinical Decision-Making Today

(STAT News) – Millions of Americans rely on the internet to answer questions about their own health. The public release of powerful artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT has only accelerated these trends.

In a large survey, more than half of American adults reported putting their own health information into a large language model (LLM). And there’s reason to believe these models might bring real value to these people, such as the case of a mother who, after seeing 17 physicians and receiving no diagnosis for her son with chronic pain, put MRI reports and additional history into ChatGPT. It returned a diagnosis of tethered cord syndrome, which was later confirmed — and operated on — by a neurosurgeon. (Read More)