A Lawyer’s Slide Into Psychosis Was Captured in a WSJ Profile. He Tells Us His Story.

(Wall Street Journal) – “I did want to leave the hospital, and I did not want to take the medications,” Rob said.

Rob’s situation isn’t that uncommon. Doctors said his behavior is consistent with anosognosia, a neurological condition in patients unaware of their neurological deficit or psychiatric state. More than half of patients with schizophrenia and 40% of patients with bipolar disorder demonstrate anosognosia or severe lack of insight, studies show.

They present a conundrum for society: how to balance individual rights with people’s basic health? Solving the nation’s mental-health crisis requires the participation of some people who don’t think they need help. (Read More)