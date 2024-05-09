Gay Couple Sues New York Leaders Over Denial of IVF Benefits in Landmark Case

(The Guardian) – A former New York assistant district attorney and his husband on Thursday filed a class-action lawsuit against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, former mayor Bill de Blasio and other city leaders in a landmark case for the rights of gay men who want to conceive children in the US.

Corey Briskin, 35, and Nicholas Maggipinto, 38, allege that New York's definition of infertility discriminates against same-sex male couples, violating federal and state civil rights laws.