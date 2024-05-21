Lab-Grown Sperm and Eggs: ‘Epigenetic’ Reset in Human Cells Paves the Way

(Nature) – The day when human sperm and eggs can be grown in the laboratory has inched a step closer, with the discovery of a way to recreate a crucial developmental step in a dish.

The advance, described 20 May in Nature, addresses a major hurdle: how to ensure that the chemical tags on the DNA and associated proteins in artificially produced sperm and eggs are placed properly. These tags are part of a cell's 'epigenome' and can influence whether genes are turned on or off. The epigenome changes over a person's lifetime; during the development of the cells that will eventually give rise to sperm or eggs, these marks must be wiped clean and then reset to their original state.