Dr. Paul Parkman, Who Helped to Eliminate Rubella, Dies at 91

(New York Times) – He also identified the virus, which can cause infants to be born with severe physical and mental impairments as well as causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

Dr. Paul D. Parkman, whose research was instrumental in identifying the virus that causes rubella and developing a vaccine that has prevented an epidemic of the disease in the United States for more than 50 years, died on May 7 at his home in Auburn, N.Y., about 60 miles east of Rochester in the Finger Lakes region. He was 91. (Read More)