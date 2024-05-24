Extreme Weather. A Lack of Lifesaving Vaccines. Africa’s Cholera Crisis Is Worse Than Ever

(Associated Press) – Extreme weather events have hit parts of Africa relentlessly in the last three years, with tropical storms, floods and drought causing crises of hunger and displacement. They leave another deadly threat behind them: some of the continent’s worst outbreaks of cholera. In southern and East Africa, more than 6,000 people have died and nearly 350,000 cases have been reported since a series of cholera outbreaks began in late 2021. (Read More)