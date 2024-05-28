World Health Assembly Hopes to Reinforce Pandemic Preparedness After Bold Treaty Project Stalls

(Associated Press) – Member countries kicked off the World Health Organization’s annual assembly on Monday with hopes of improving global readiness for deadly outbreaks like COVID-19, after an ambitious “pandemic treaty” ran aground last week.

Health officials are racing to get the world to agree to new ways to prepare for and fight an inevitable future pandemic. COVID-19 is fading into history as elections and crises like climate change and war compete for the public’s attention. (Read More)