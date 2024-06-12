Florida’s Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions Are Unconstitutional, Federal Judge Rules

(Axios) – Florida’s restrictions on gender-affirming care for both minors and adults are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Why it matters: The decision lifts restrictions for transgender adults and overturns a ban on trans children seeking care such as hormones and puberty blockers — considered necessary, sometimes life-saving health treatment by the mainstream medical establishment. (Read More)