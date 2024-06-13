Trouble for Ecstasy? What MDMA’s FDA Setback Could Mean for Psychedelics

(NPR) – The psychedelic drug MDMA is near the end of a decades-long effort to enter mainstream medicine but instead of celebrating, supporters now find themselves wondering if the treatment will actually make it to market anytime soon. Last week, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration pored over shortcomings and missteps in the research and overwhelmingly rejected the evidence supporting MDMA as an effective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was a harsh public reckoning over the drug's future and a deflating moment for those involved in psychedelic research.