171,300 Patients Traveled Out of State for Abortions in 2023

June 17, 2024

(The Hill) – More than 170,000 people have traveled out of state to receive abortion care since January of last year, according to new data from the Guttmacher Institute, a figure underlined by the increasing difficulty to access care in some states.

Out-of-state care accounted for more than 15 percent of the estimated 1 million clinician-provided abortion procedures between 2023 and March of this year, according to the data. That figure has more than doubled since 2020. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

Recommended Reading