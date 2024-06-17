Leaked Documents Reveal Patient Safety Issues at Amazon’s One Medical

(Washington Post via Yahoo!) – The call-center incidents were among dozens flagged by doctors, nurses and assistants at One Medical Seniors between Feb. 19 and March 18 in the documents, a year after Amazon acquired the primary-care service. One Medical began routing elderly patients to the call center in Tempe, Ariz., staffed partly by newly hired contractors with limited training and little to no medical experience, according internal documents seen by The Post and interviews with four current and former One Medical workers. (Read More)