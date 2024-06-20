Computer Says Yes: How AI Is Changing Our Romantic Lives

(The Guardian) – Artificial intelligence is creating companions who can be our confidants, friends, therapists and even lovers. But are they an answer to loneliness or merely another way for big tech to make money?

Could you fall in love with an artificial intelligence? When Spike Jonze's film, Her, came out 10 years ago, the question still seemed hypothetical. The gradual romance between Joaquin Phoenix's character Theodore and Scarlett Johansson's Samantha, an operating system that embraces his vulnerabilities, felt firmly rooted in science fiction. But just one year after the film's release, in 2014, Amazon's Alexa was introduced to the world. Talking to a computer in your home became normalised.