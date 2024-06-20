The Biggest Unknown in Psychedelic Therapy Is Not the Psychedelics

(Vox) – But there was another major question looming over Lykos (previously known as MAPS public benefit corporation, the biggest force pushing psychedelics toward legalization over the past few decades). It’s a question that had begun to bubble up in the news and which finally burst out at the FDA hearing: What the hell is going on with the “therapy” part of Lykos’s “MDMA therapy”?

Therapy is not just one practice — there are many different approaches, from psychoanalysis to exposure therapy. Yet, even as researchers enthuse about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, there’s been shockingly little research into which kind of therapy should be paired with the drugs, in part because the psychedelic industry has little financial incentive to study that. (Read More)