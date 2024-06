The Case for AI Optimism

(AEI) РRecent advances in AI should generate optimism for, not fear of, the future. Yes, it will be disruptive. But workers in the United States have undergone multiple waves of disruptive technological change throughout history, and emerged better off as a result. Knowing that America's experiences with technology-driven disruption proved a net benefit should give us confidence about our ability to come out ahead of the coming AI revolution.