‘The Evidence Was Disappointingly Poor’: The Full Interview with Dr. Hilary Cass

(WBUR) – British pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass led a highly anticipated independent scientific review of gender health services for children in England, commissioned by the National Health Service. Now popularly known as the ‘Cass Review,’ it concludes for most young people, “a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.” In this podcast exclusive, she gives On Point her first broadcast interview in the U.S. (Read More)