A State-by-State Breakdown of Abortion Laws 2 Years After Roe Was Overturned

(ABC News) – Monday marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion and allowing states to decide whether to restrict access to the procedure or not. As of Friday, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and three states have enacted six-week bans, according to an ABC News tally.

At least nine states have no restrictions based on how far along a woman is in her pregnancy and many have recently added amendments enshrining the right to abortion in their state constitutions.