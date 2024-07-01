When Childless Becomes Grandchildless

(RNS) – Perhaps it is the time your childhood friend, still so young, posts a photo of her first grandchild on social media. Perhaps it is when the first grandchild is born to your sibling. Perhaps it is the first time you are invited to a baby shower for the yet-to-be-born grandchild of your best friend. Or perhaps the fact that you will never have grandchildren is one you face because you have children who won’t have children. As birth rates fall, the grandchildless grow in number. (Read More)