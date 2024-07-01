Courts Become the New Health Policy Arena

(Axios) – If courts weren’t already exerting outsized influence over health policy, they’re much closer to being final arbiters now that the Supreme Court has scrapped the decades-old doctrine that gave the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other health agencies the power to interpret vague or ill-defined laws. Why it matters: Judges could get the final say on Medicare payment rates, drug and device regulation and even what constitutes a public health emergency. (Read More)