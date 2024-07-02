US Workers Poised to Get Protections From Heat Stress for the First Time

July 2, 2024

Orange sunset through clouds

(Bloomberg via MSN) – The US is facing record-high temperatures, as climate change intensifies the risk of extreme heat for America’s workforce.

The Labor Department proposal on heat-stress protections, released Tuesday, could mean more breaks, shade and drinking water for people working at construction sites, steel mills and other facilities. Dangerously high temperatures are the top weather-related killer in the US, and workers are often on the front lines, with thousands sickened from heat exposure. (Read More)

Posted in News, Public Health, Public Policy

