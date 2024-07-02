Mini-Strokes, Gut Problems: Scientists See Links to an Old Bout of Covid

(Wall Street Journal) – Scientists suspect that one culprit behind your new illness might be the infection you got a couple of years ago.

The link between new health problems and your past health history appears to be particularly prevalent with Covid. A new Nature Medicine study found that health problems stemming from even mild Covid infections can emerge as many as three years afterward. The study found a greater risk three years later of problems in the gut, brain and lungs, including irritable bowel syndrome, mini-strokes and pulmonary scarring. (Read More)