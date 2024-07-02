Biden Administration Invests in Geriatric Care Training
July 2, 2024
(Axios) – The Biden administration is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to train primary care clinicians to better serve older adults, officials announced Monday.
Why it matters: America faces a shortage of geriatricians, who specialize in health care for patients over 65 years old. Training primary care providers in geriatrics will make it easier for older adults to get the care they need, the Health Resources and Services Administration said in a news release. (Read More)