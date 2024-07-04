America’s Mental Health Crisis and the Loss of Meaning

(The Dispatch) – Something about the human heart works hard to avoid honest reflection on the meaning of our existence. And yet at the same time, a life without meaning is hardly worth living.

Such is the dual nature of humanity: We avoid the very thing that makes our life fulfilling.

And I suspect this tension is partially responsible for the current mental health crisis that is deeply affecting our nation. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, more than one in five adults experienced a mental illness in 2021. Young Americans have been particularly affected. (Read More)