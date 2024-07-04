WHO Emergency Listing Urgent for DRC Mpox Outbreak

(SciDevNet) – Concerns are growing about an outbreak of deadly mpox caused by a novel, sexually transmitted strain of the virus in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The strain triggered an outbreak in September, which has persisted and has now jumped to another province.

There are concerns that it might already have crossed borders and be spreading silently elsewhere, in the same way as the strain of mpox that caused the global epidemic in 2022—yet this time it appears the new strain is significantly more lethal. (Read More)