(The Hedgehog Review) – Humans are, in fact, the necessary ingredient in the ongoing success of generative AI. I don’t mean that the business model of generative AI depends on consumer interest—that is obviously true. What I am proposing is more elemental. If you start reading the fine print that comes with your favorite bots, you’ll notice that nearly every AI company trains its language models using three types of data: 1) data provided by users or “crowd workers,” whether in the form of prompts given to the machines or up- and downvotes on AI outputs; 2) publicly available data; and 3) datasets licensed from third-party businesses. (Read More)