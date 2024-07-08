For AI Giants, Smaller Is Sometimes Better

(Wall Street Journal) – Companies are turning their attention to less powerful models, hoping lower costs and solid performance will win more customers.

The start of the artificial-intelligence arms race was all about going big: Giant models trained on mountains of data, attempting to mimic human-level intelligence. Now, tech giants and startups are thinking smaller as they slim down AI software to make it cheaper, faster and more specialized. This category of AI software—called small or medium language models—is trained on less data and often designed for specific tasks. (Read More)