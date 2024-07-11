Elon Musk’s Neuralink Is Ready to Implant a Second Volunteer

(Wired) – In a livestreamed update on X, Elon Musk and Neuralink executives gave an update on the company’s next study participant—and its next-generation brain implant.

A second person will soon receive Neuralink’s experimental brain implant, according to Elon Musk, the company’s cofounder. In a video update on Wednesday, Musk said the surgery is planned to take place in “the next week or so.” The company is making changes to the surgical procedure and placement of the device to avoid problems that arose with its first participant, whose implant partially detached from the brain a few weeks after surgery. (Read More)