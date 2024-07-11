Maybe She’s Born With It. Maybe It’s Neurocosmetics.

(The Atlantic) – For just $65, the skin-care company Selfmade will sell you a kit that will purportedly help you feel more stable and confident in your relationships—and get better skin all the while. According to the kit’s marketing copy, it comes with a serum that enhances “safety and comfort with self,” a moisturizer that “promotes awareness that past negative experience and emotional states can carry throughout your life,” and the best-selling relationship-psychology book Attached. Together, the “Securely Attached Kit” is a “ritual” that promises to reframe your attitudes to both your skin and self. It’s cheaper and arguably less involved than therapy.

The Securely Attached Kit is part of a new generation of “neurocosmetics” that blur the rhetoric of beauty, brain science, and mental health. (Read More)

